Sprucing it Up: Bringing Conifers into the Kitchen

David Barzelay has a thing for trees. The chef at San Francisco’s Lazy Bear is obsessed with bringing conifers—cone-bearing plants—into the kitchen. Whether steeped, smoked or fresh, they’re lending foresty flavor to everything from cocktails to oysters. Barzelay isn’t alone in his fixation: There will be pine needles scattered over veal tartare at Mads Refslund’s forthcoming Brooklyn restaurant and more shrubbery on the menu at Harvest in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Here, Barzelay geeks out on the prickly treasures.

Redwood Tips

“You can find these light-green tips year-round. They have a piney flavor with bright, citrusy notes.” At Lazy Bear, Barzelay purees the tips with cream to drizzle over oysters.

Juniper Leaves & Berries

“Look for the scaly mature leaves of this cypress-family tree. They have a ton of flavor and less of that oily, resinous quality.” Barzelay infuses mushroom broth with the berries for a grassy punch.

"Pinecones have a wonderfully evocative look. And, of course, the nuts are a great treat." -David Barzelay

Douglas Fir Tips

“This is your classic Christmas tree aroma. It’s more distinctively woody than redwood or juniper.” Barzelay bottles Negronis with the tips to boost the aromatics of the gin.

Spruce Tips

“These needles are tender enough to use as a raw garnish.” Barzelay does just that with his squab, porcini and blueberry dish.

Pine Nuts & Needles

Barzelay throws these over a smoldering fire when grilling mushrooms or meat.