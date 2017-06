Watch Spider-Man Prank Starbucks Customers by 'Dropping in' for a Cold Brew

It's like any other day at a New York City Starbucks. Baristas are calling out orders—a grande cappuccino here, a grande cold brew for Spider-Man there—and no one bats an eye until the masked hero drops from the ceiling and picks up his coffee.

As women squeal and scream, Spider-Man coyly asks, "I'm sorry—did I scare you?"

The scene played out over and over again as an official promotion for the hero's new film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits theaters July 7. Hidden cameras at the chain's Williamsburg location captured the commotion—let's just say, there were a lot of curse words flying—as Spider-Man repeatedly drops down for his cold brew. He sometimes broke his routine to tap a man or woman on the shoulder, high-five a kid, or snap a photo with a fan, before slinging his way back into the ceiling.