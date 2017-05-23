Spicy Starburst and Spicy Skittles Are On the Way

Yup, you read that headline correctly: Spicy Starburst and Skittles are on the way. And quite honestly, we're excited.

We know what you're thinking. Not another gimmicky food fad! It's true that the food trends we witnessed during the first half of this year could hardly be called "innovations." The Unicorn Frappuccino was widely abhorred—if only for the never-ending onslaught of Instagram posts it spawned. And we're sure we don't need to explain why Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips and Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos offerings were equally, um, alarming.

But this? We'd call this "progress." Spicy and sweet just mesh well together. (Mexican Hot Chocolate, anyone?) And Starburst and Skittles—both of which are owned by parent company Wrigley—seem to have that crowd-pleasing formula down pat. If anyone can play around with a gimmick and really make it work, it's these guys.

(Don't let us down, Wrigley.)

"This December, The Rainbow is spicing things up with Skittles Sweet Heat," a press release for the new candies reads. "Each pack features five fruity flavors with a spicy kick including: Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark."

The spicy Skittles will be available in a Single Pack for $0.99, a Share-Size Pack for $1.79, a Laydown Bag for $3.19, and a Medium Stand-Up Pouch for $2.59.

Meanwhile, also in December, Starburst will be getting a "spicy new twist" of its own with the debut of Starburst Sweet Heat, featuring flavors like Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple. They'll be available in a Single Pack for $0.99 and a Laydown Bag for $3.19.

That's not all, of course. Many candy and snack companies will be unveiling their latest, greatest products at the Sweets & Snacks show in Chicago this week, and both Mars Chocolate and Wrigley's released their full list of new products earlier today as part of a sneak-peek press release. Spicy candy, it seems, is just the tip of the iceberg. Look out for a plethora of other fun items, including: