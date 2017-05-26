Japan Has Spaghetti, Cheese, and Potato Stew-Flavored Popsicles

I think we can all agree that there are some foods that just shouldn't be popsicled. We're willing to tolerate a lot from popsicles—popsicles for breakfast, popsicles that your dog can eat, and even mouth-assaulting cactus popsicles—but Japanese popsicle company Gari Gari Kun most likely crosses the line when it comes to out-of-the-box flavors. What started in 2012 with just the Cream of Corn Soup popsicle has evolved into a five year streak of challenging our very notion of what a popsicle can be.

The most recent Gari Gari Kun flavor actually tastes pretty good: the Rare Cheese popsicle, released this month. As the name would suggest, it's a cheese-flavored popsicle, with a lemon and cheese filling. According to RocketNews24, "The light but distinct cream cheese flavor combined harmoniously with the zingy lemon cheese sauce, producing an exquisite sweet and sour taste." Okay, so basically a lemon cheesecake ice pop. We're on board.

Advertisement

While this flavor may have been appetizing enough, other Gari Gari Kun flavors leave us with some questions. For example, it's hard to imagine the Spaghetti popsicle being any good (then again, spaghetti doughnuts are a thing so who are we to say?), and the Potato Stew flavor really raises some serious red flags. Only the Cream Puff flavor, with its hard outer shell, its soft insides, its creamy taste, and its custard filling, sounds like an innovation in the popsicle field that will catch on.

If you want to do some serious mental gymnastics, in 2013 Bandai (the toy company) released bath salts of Gari Gari Kun's Cream of Corn Soup flavor. So yeah: bath salts based on popsicles based on soup. For all those times you've been sitting in a bath of clean, refreshing water and thought "This is great, but it would be even better if I were in a popsicle soup."