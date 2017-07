Soylent May Soon Be Sold At 7-Eleven Stores

Today Rosa Foods, the company that producers Soylent, the line of ready-to-drink meals beloved by tech bros – announced that the food alternative might soon be sold at 7-Eleven.

Released all the way back in 2014, Soylent is supposed to be to able to provide all the vitamins and other nutrients your body needs to survive, without the inconvenience of actually having to eat them. (You know, if you consider enjoying food an inconvenience.)

Soylent will start testing the ready-to-drink meals at eighteen 7-Eleven locations in Los Angeles, beginning Monday, July 10th. Only three flavors will be available: Cacao, Café Coffiest, and Café Chai. Each one contains a rather astounding 20 grams of protein, but only accounts for 20% of your daily nutrition, which means you would have to drink five bottles of Soylent per day if you wanted to completely replace food with it.