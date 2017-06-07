A Popular Brand of Cashews Has Been Recalled

A little salt in your cashews? Yes please. A little shattered glass? Uh, no thank you.

But that's exactly what some customers have said they've found as they opened up cans of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, a popular brand of the products sold at national grocery store chain Aldi. And in response, parent company Star Snacks Co. has recalled the nuts from stores in 28 states and Washington, D.C.

According to the official recall notice, customers have not reported any injuries after finding glass shards in their 8-ounce cans of nuts, and the affected canisters have since been pulled from Aldi store shelves.

Stores in the following states stocked the potentially dangerous products: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Cashews, of course, have a long shelf-life. So if you've purchased cashews from Aldi in the recent past, check the label of the canister. If it's a Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt with a "best by" date of 11/27/18 or 11/28/18, chances are fair to good that you've bought an impacted product.

If you fear you've purchased an affected can of cashews, you should not consume the nuts, the recall states. Instead, you "may return the product to their local Aldi store for a refund or dispose of the item." If you have questions about the recall, you can reach Star Snacks at 201-882-4593, or read the full recall notice here.

Last week, Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted were recalled in an unrelated event due to concern over listeria contamination. Worried that you've been noshing on recalled nuts? Here's exactly what you can do.