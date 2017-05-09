Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Southern Comfort’s Ingredients Will Soon Include Whiskey

Food & Wine: southern comfort soco

Courtesy of Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 09, 2017

Believe It Or Not, They Currently Don’t

There might be some good things to do with Southern Comfort, but the brand name still conjures up embarrassing memories from our freshman year of college, and it's not exactly the kind of alcohol we'd like to showcase on a bar cart.

The brand does, however, have a colorful and interesting history. In fact, it originated all the way back in the 19th century, and nowadays, almost every bar in the country keeps it in stock. It's practically an American artifact. So maybe it's not so surprising that it's currently in the midst of a makeover intended to recapture some of that yesteryear glory.

brightcove-video:5128634879001

Last year, the Sazerac Company bought Southern Comfort (it was formerly owned by Brown-Forman). And now, they're hoping to redesign the brand's label and bottle and get rid of some of its less sophisticated flavor options, including Caramel Comfort and Lime Comfort. Perhaps most exciting, though, is that they're even planning to add whiskey back on to the ingredient list.

Related

Whiskey hasn't actually been one of the ingredients in Southern Comfort for quite some time, even though it's known as a whiskey brand by many. By 1979, the original liquor was replaced by a generic "grain neutral spirit." If it's not yet obvious why Southern Comfort desperately needed a rebrand, those three words probably make it pretty clear.

Kevin Richards, the new senior marketing director for Southern Comfort, told The New York Times that he had had trouble convincing people that there was even a need to add whiskey to the recipe; after all, didn't it already have whiskey in it? “I remember having arguments with bartenders who thought black was blue and swore it had whiskey in it. We thought, as part of the overall positioning, we would put whiskey in it. And we have."

The company will soon introduce an 80-proof Southern Comfort to accompany the currently-offered 70-proof and 100-proof options, and there are even plans for other whiskey-centric versions to be offered, including Southern Comfort Rye and Southern Comfort Barrel Select. 

Brown went on to emphasize the importance of the added whiskey. "For us, whiskey is the root of the brand and we’re going to embrace that, and not play in that liqueur space."

Previous
Barack Obama Tackles Climate Change and Food Security in His Latest Speech
Next
At Least 49 Breweries Pull Out of Wicked Weed's Beer Competition After Sale to AB InBev
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.