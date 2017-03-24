Some of New York's Swankiest Restaurants Are Hosting a Bake Sale for Planned Parenthood

If you love excellent food and enjoy benefiting worthwhile causes, we've got just the event for you: a bake sale hosted by some of New York's most exclusive restaurants. All the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit women’s health care organization currently under threat of defunding.

The whole thing's going down on Sunday, April 2 and will be headed by Matter House’s Thomas Carter, Ignacio Mattos, and pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz at Café AltroParadiso. The event will be open to the public, and it's scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.

Some of the most well-respected New York bakeries and restaurants will be selling their signature baked goods and sweets at the event, including Gramercy Tavern, Le Bernardin, Morgenstern's, Momofuku Milk Bar, Le Coucou, Del Posto, Reynard and more. It's a pretty fantastic chance to taste bites from otherwise off-limits kitchens (off-limits, that is, unless you're willing to spend a few weeks on a waitlist).

As if all that's not enough to whet your palate, you can also expect to see the following pastries from participating chefs: French vanilla sablés topped with jam and streusel from Dorie Greenspan, a whole line of flavors from Morgenstern's including Rainbow Sherbet, Lemon Bar, Cookie Dough, Marshmallow Squares, and Brownie Batter, caramel snickerdoodles from Gramercy Tavern, salted chocolate chip cookies from Poppys, and date-coconut cookies from The Smile.

There'll also be cheese sandwiches from Consider Bardwell, a Vermont cheese producer, courtesy of She Wolf. They don't quite fit in with the bake sale theme, but you won't see us complaining.

Don't live in the area? Host a bake sale of your own with our very best dessert recipes.