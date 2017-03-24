Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Some of New York's Swankiest Restaurants Are Hosting a Bake Sale for Planned Parenthood

Food & Wine: planned parenthood bake sale

© Cafe Altro Paradiso / Photographer: Danielle Adams
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 24, 2017

Including Gramercy Tavern, Le Bernardin, Le Coucou, and more.

If you love excellent food and enjoy benefiting worthwhile causes, we've got just the event for you: a bake sale hosted by some of New York's most exclusive restaurants. All the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit women’s health care organization currently under threat of defunding.

brightcove-video:5176675248001

Related

The whole thing's going down on Sunday, April 2 and will be headed by Matter House’s Thomas Carter, Ignacio Mattos, and pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz at Café AltroParadiso. The event will be open to the public, and it's scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.

Some of the most well-respected New York bakeries and restaurants will be selling their signature baked goods and sweets at the event, including Gramercy Tavern, Le Bernardin, Morgenstern's, Momofuku Milk Bar, Le Coucou, Del Posto, Reynard and more. It's a pretty fantastic chance to taste bites from otherwise off-limits kitchens (off-limits, that is, unless you're willing to spend a few weeks on a waitlist).

As if all that's not enough to whet your palate, you can also expect to see the following pastries from participating chefs: French vanilla sablés topped with jam and streusel from Dorie Greenspan, a whole line of flavors from Morgenstern's including Rainbow Sherbet, Lemon Bar, Cookie Dough, Marshmallow Squares, and Brownie Batter, caramel snickerdoodles from Gramercy Tavern, salted chocolate chip cookies from Poppys, and date-coconut cookies from The Smile.

There'll also be cheese sandwiches from Consider Bardwell, a Vermont cheese producer, courtesy of She Wolf. They don't quite fit in with the bake sale theme, but you won't see us complaining.

Don't live in the area? Host a bake sale of your own with our very best dessert recipes.

Previous
Does It Hack? Peeling Garlic Using a Plastic Container
Next
Watch a Young Mary Berry Put Fish in the Blender in These Amazing Vintage Cooking Segments
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.