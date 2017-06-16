Skittles Released All-White Candies for Pride

With seemingly good intent, Skittles decided to molt its colorful exterior in celebration of National Pride Month. Now, people are taking to Twitter to vocalize their thoughts about the whole thing—and the conversation is getting heated.

“During Pride, only one rainbow matters," reads the text that accompanies Skittles' all-white bag promotion. (The candies inside are totally white, too.) "So, we’ve given up ours to show our support.”

Apparently, the white Skittle was the brainchild of ad agency adam&eveDDB, and originally launched last year for London Pride, where it was a relative success. But this year, some people are less thrilled with the promotion, and plenty of Twitter users explaining why they feel the ad comes across as a little tone-deaf.

It's important to note that most people seem to be enjoying the new bags, and have even complimented Skittles on their efforts: "People are hating on the LGBT pride skittles because they r white but i love them so much! what a strong statement to make about equality!" said @madisonh629, while @Tryzon wrote that "I like how Skittles give up their rainbow for Pride. It's quite subversive and humble. #pridemonth."

"It's disappointing that people are upset over the white #skittles . We should focus more on the intent rather than the execution." added user @sophie_rosey_.

But there are indeed a surprising number of concerned fans who have voiced their opinion that the limited-edition bags and the white-coated candies inside them could possibly be seen as exclusionary. LGBTQ rights activists frequently note that people of color within their circles are often further disadvantaged, and now, they're calling out Skittles for appearing ignorant about the issue.

https://twitter.com/polyeaster/status/875040968743018498 Also do white Skittles feel a little racist to anyone? — Esther R (@polyeaster) June 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/BurrisCommaBen/status/875744077005893633 Skittles exec: What do you think of when you think of pride?

Other Exec: All-white

Skittles: Skittles All White Pride, what could go wrong? — Ben Burris (@BurrisCommaBen) June 16, 2017

"I don't think Skittles thought through the LGBT pride campaign.. Releasing all white sweet during 'pride'.. The jokes write themselves," wrote user @AltFfore, echoing sentiments from dozens of other Twitter users.

Either way, the Skittles brand doesn't seem to be engaging with the comments; their social media profiles have made no mention of the all-white bags, and the divisive candies haven't yet been featured on their website, either. And anyway, it's only available in the U.K. at Tesco stores. At this point, if you can't decide what side of the fence you're on, you might as well just make your own candies and call it a day.