- Will These Caffeinated "Espresso Bagels" Replace Your Morning Coffee?
- The Latest Craft Beer Buyout Has More Fallout Than Usual
- KFC Will Release Romance Novella In Honor of Moms
- The FDA Will Launch a Campaign to Educate the Public About GMOs
- This is Why Thieves are Stealing Cooking Oil
- Why Some Restaurants Are Adding Calorie Counts to Menus When They Don’t Have To
- Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips Are the Triangular McNugget Equivalent Nobody Asked For
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Man Asks for Gluten Free Meal on Flight, Gets a Banana Instead
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
Skippy Peanut Butter Is No Longer Available in Canada And People Are Really Upset About It
- Will These Caffeinated "Espresso Bagels" Replace Your Morning Coffee?
- The Latest Craft Beer Buyout Has More Fallout Than Usual
- KFC Will Release Romance Novella In Honor of Moms
- The FDA Will Launch a Campaign to Educate the Public About GMOs
- This is Why Thieves are Stealing Cooking Oil
- Why Some Restaurants Are Adding Calorie Counts to Menus When They Don’t Have To
- Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips Are the Triangular McNugget Equivalent Nobody Asked For
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Man Asks for Gluten Free Meal on Flight, Gets a Banana Instead
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
We get it. We really do.
Imagine a world without Skippy Peanut Butter. You can't, right?
But that's the terrifying, apocalyptic reality into which many Canadians awoke this morning. And yesterday morning. And the morning before that. Actually, Skippy has been discontinued for some time now–months, even—but it was only recently that the stuff began noticeably disappearing from supermarket shelves as remaining supplies finally dwindled.
OH, THE HUMANITY.
As reported by the CBC, U.S.-based Hormel Foods' decision to stop selling their beloved nut butter brand to our neighbors up north had to do with a decrease in profitability possibly due to things like the added costs of required French labels and new brand competitors. Additionally, Canada is an enormous country with a relatively small population, making distribution costs incredibly high.
"It was an incredibly difficult decision to withdraw Skippy peanut butter from the Canadian market," spokesperson Brian Olson told CBC News. On Twitter, meanwhile, the brand has been frantically responding to distraught fans as kindly as they can: "We're sad to say SKIPPY® was discontinued in Canada b/c there weren't enough devoted lovers like you out there," they wrote to several disgruntled customers. "Thanks for being a fan!"
Now, Canadian PB-lovers have begun to feel the sting of rejection, and rightly so. After all, you can buy Skippy Peanut Butter in over 60 countries. Why Canada? Why now?
"It's been our favourite peanut butter of choice," Larry May of Bowmanville, Ontario told the news outlet. He and his wife, Lori, have eaten Skippy for the entirety of their 26-year marriage. "The kids were raised on it."
Jim Hazzard in Alliston, Ontario, meanwhile, was a bit more blunt. "I'm really mad at Skippy. I'm very careful how much I use," he said, referring to his final two jars.
Our deepest condolences, Canadian friends. Here's hoping Smucker's and Welch's don't follow suit.