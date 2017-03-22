Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

You Can Call Skim Milk 'Skim Milk' in Florida Once Again

Food & Wine: skim milk

© Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
By Mike Pomranz Posted March 22, 2017

It's a little less confusing than it sounds.

In the battle of skim milk against skim milk, the winner is – quite obviously – skim milk. Though the legal battle over whether the state of Florida should allow a dairy to call its unfortified skim milk “skim milk” is actually far more complicated that you would think it should be. Just that introduction was a mouthful.

This week, a federal appeals court ruled that the Florida Department of Agriculture could not prevent Altha, Florida’s Ocheesee Creamery from calling its skim milk “skim milk” simply because the small dairy refuses to add vitamin A to its naturally-produced skim milk – a step necessary to meet the government department’s standards for the product. This decision is the latest twist in a battle of milk that has been raging for about five years.

brightcove-video:5159630675001

Related

The issue began back in 2012 when the Florida Department of Agriculture opposed Ocheesee’s labeling of its “skim milk.” According to the most recent decision, “Consistent with standard practice, the Creamery produces cream by causing it to rise to the top of the milk and then skimming it off. The leftover product is skim milk: milk that has had the fat removed through skimming.” However, since this process also naturally removes nearly all of the vitamin A that is found in whole milk, the state requires dairies to add vitamin A back into their skim milk before selling it. However, “The Creamery prides itself on selling only all-natural, additive-free products, and therefore refuses to replace the lost vitamin A in its skim milk. Its product contains no ingredients other than skim milk.” Still, since this “doesn’t meet the state’s definition for milk, Florida said Ocheesee would need to label its product as either “imitation milk product” or “non-grade ‘A’ milk product” instead.

In 2014, Ocheesee sued the state, saying Florida was violating the company’s First Amendment rights being that these terms would “confuse and mislead its customers by mislabeling its safe, all-natural, pure skim milk.” However, in March 2016, a federal judge ruled in the state’s favor. “[C]onsumers take for granted the nutritional value of skim milk without even knowing that the vitamins have been restored,” judge explained, saying that consumers generally assume that skim milk is the same as whole milk except that it has less fat.

However, in the newest ruling, a federal appeals court has overturned that previous ruling. “The State was unable to show that forbidding the Creamery from using the term ‘skim milk’ was reasonable,” a three-judge panel wrote in its ruling, according to the Associated Press

I know they’ve shifted the dietary recommendations in this country recently, but I think we can all agree that after this article we’ve all had more than our daily allowance of “skim milk.”

Previous
PepsiCo Is Killing 12-Packs and 2-Liters in Philadelphia Because of a New Soda Tax
Next
White Chocolate M&Ms Might Grace the Candy Aisle Year-Round
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.