Sir Patrick Stewart Is Perplexed by the Idea of Avocado on Sandwiches

It can't be denied: Avocado (and specifically avo-on-toast) is indeed everywhere. Everywhere. It has become so ubiquitous, in fact, that there are companies devoted to the expedited ripening of the fruit and entire restaurants that sell avos and only avos. Think it's all just hype? Check out the numbers: In 1999, according to GrubStreet, Americans consumed 1.1 pounds of avocados per capita...and by 2014, that number had risen to a whopping 5.8 pounds.

So, can you blame Stewart for not being the trend's biggest fan? In a recent filmed interview with Bustle, he admitted as much. Stewart, who stars in The Emoji Movie alongside Maya Rudolph, was participating in a charade-style game involving sets of emojis depicting things liked or enjoyed by millennials. When the bread emoji and the avocado emoji appeared alongisde each other, Rudolph seemed to know what it was meant to represent—avocado toast, of course! But Stewart was a little bit confused.