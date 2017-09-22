This Ed Sheeran Parody Is All About The "Shape of" Cabernet

You may say you love a good glass of wine but are you really in love with it? If so, there's a new pop hit (piggy-backing on another pop hit) that embodies all of those emotions you feel toward your favorite bottle of red. Sonoma County's Jordan Vineyard & Winery, located in Healdsburg, CA, (whose 2001 Cabernet Sauvignon made Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle’s list of 25 wines to make you a wine master) has a history of putting some fun and funny music videos on its YouTube channel. The latest is a parody of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," titled "Shape of Cab" and it's like a oenophile Weird Al take on the original.

The animated lyrics video features such gems as the following:

I’m in love with a cab that’s smooth,

Soft like velvet and goes with food,

Full of dark fruits—black, red, blue,

I’m in love with cab’s body.

The song plays on the concepts of "body" and "shape" with regard to Sheeran's lyrics about his lover and the characteristics of wine. It also successfully pulls off rhyming car service Uber with grape varietal Grüner and name-drops wine critic Robert Parker, all to the backup singers' refrains of "un-cork-un-cork-un-cork-un-cork," "de-cant-de-cant-de-cant-de-cant," and "pour-it-pour-it-pour-it-pour-it."

It's not the first time Jordan has ventured into parody territory. The “Grape Thrills” music video featuring footage of a moonlit harvest, LED-clad workers and leotard-donning dancers (all actual winery employees) recreates the look of Sia’s music video with lyrics about picking grapes.

The winery has also produced a handful of fun video parodies (to the original songs) of “Dirty Work” by Austin Mahone, “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, and this summer’s hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee (which was also given the cover treatment by Justin Bieber). And the winery also produced a pretty epic Star Wars tribute around the release of The Force Awakens.

It seems like the team at Jordan has figured out the only way to make working with wine all day even more fun.