Shake Shack Will Soon Serve Breakfast at its Original Location

You didn't need another reason to visit Madison Square Park, but this lil' bit of news might get you there a little earlier: Shake Shack announced it will serve a breakfast menu at its original location, inside the park at 23rd Street and Madison Avenue.

The new breakfast menu will be available beginning May 22, Gothamist reports. And when the menu rolls out at 7:30 a.m., the location will become the first Shake Shack location—one that's not a transportation hub, that is—to serve breakfast.

The menu will mimic what customers have found at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Penn Station, including its popular as breakfast sandwiches made of egg and cheese with a slab of sausage or bacon and served on a toasted potato bun. But unique to this location will be the addition of a seasonal coffee cake. The coffee cake is the creation of Daily Provisions, Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer's newest spot, and is made with oat, cornmeal crumble, and strawberries. And if that sweet treat doesn't do it for you, customers will also find apple turnovers from Four & Twenty Blackbirds.

Also available will be coffee from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, served in drip or cold brew options. Coffee lovers will want to show up on opening day—or up until May 28—when the coffee will be free with any breakfast purchase, Gothamist reports.

While breakfast kicks off at 7:30 a.m. opening day, hours change slightly—to an 8:30 a.m. opening time—on the weekends, and will be served up until 10:30 a.m.

This breakfast announcement comes on the heals of another big Shake Shack reveal: the chain has released its own cookbook, and amongst the pages is a recipe for chicken tenders, with a tease that—one day—they could appear on the menu too.