Shake Shack to Open Test Kitchen in New York's West Village

Another Shake Shack is coming to Manhattan, moving into a cozy corner of the city's West Village, designed to match the neighborhood aesthetic, according to the chain restaurant.

The Shake Shack, which will take up residence on the corner of Clarkson and Varick streets, will open next summer, according to a press release sent to Food & Wine. The three-level space will include a restaurant—complete with outdoor seating on the sidewalks—offices upstairs, and, for the first time ever, a Shake Shack test kitchen (sadly) closed to the public.

The restaurant will be "built to reflect its neighborhood," according to the release, featuring "detailed greenery and a local artist collaboration." Every piece inside the space—from the tables to the wall décor—will be made from either recycled or sustainable materials. That means booths will be built from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be crafted from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

So far, mum's the word on the state-of-the-art test kitchen, the design of which is still being finalized. But we do know the new space will be the hub for all future menu development.

"We're always looking for ways to reimagine our menu and push the culinary boundaries for our guests," Mark Rosati, culinary director of Shake Shack, said in a written statement. "The new test kitchen gives us the opportunity to get even more creative, dig deeper into our fine dining roots and explore new opportunities as we continue to scale."

This announcement is just one in a string of recent innovations by Shake Shack. Earlier this month, the restaurant chain announced it would add an eel burger to its menu for a weekend, as well as a hot chick'n sandwich. What's more, this week Will & Grace milkshakes hit Shake Shack restaurants to celebrate, of course, the iconic sitcom's return to television.