The Secret to a Long Marriage? Eat Cake

You've heard lots of marriage advice: Communication is key. Have date nights. Keep your sex life alive. But one piece of advice you likely haven't heard before? Eat cake to stay together for a long, long time—like, we're talking about 80 years.

That's how long Donald and Vivian Hart, both 99, have been married, and the happy couple say the key to their long marriage has been chowing down on cake together.

The couple opened up to ABC News about their 80th anniversary—they got hitched in 1937—and even ate cake during the interview. (A chocolate and a vanilla slice can be spotted on Vivian Hart's plate.) But in addition to the tradition of sharing sweet treats together, the Harts have a few tips from which new and old couples can learn a thing or two.