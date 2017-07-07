A Second ‘Caddyshack’ Restaurant is Coming

America certainly doesn’t need any more sports-themed restaurants and bars. We have plenty. And yet, Chicago is about to get a new Caddyshack-themed restaurant anyway. I'd probably consider it less of a sports-themed spot and more of a most-beloved-comedy-movie-of-the-‘80s-themed spot. So it’s got that goin’ for it, which is nice…

The six Murray brothers – actors Bill, Brian and Joel, and the rest of the gang, Andy, John and Edward – have announced they’ll be opening their second Caddyshack restaurant – this time right outside of their hometown of Chicago. The original Murray Bros. Caddyshack opened in 2001 at World Golf Village in Florida, home of the World Golf Hall of Fame. This new location, which is set to open in December, will be at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel, just minutes from the airport.

“The Village of Rosemont is a fitting location for our next restaurant,” said brother and co-founder Andy Murray. The Murray family, which also includes three sisters, grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, “and all agree that Rosemont is close enough,” according to a tongue-in-cheek press release.

Much like the original, the new Caddyshack restaurant will be “a casual dining, full-service, family-friendly experience” with seating for 265 people as well as a bar, “LCDs featuring all the latest sporting events [that] can be seen from every seat,” a retail store, a semi-private event area and a 350-plus square-foot “Golf Simulation Experience.” No word on whether a holographic version of a young Michael O’Keefe can serve as your caddy. Or if you when you buy at hat at the store it comes with a free bowl of soup.

Granted, 16 years between restaurant openings is a long time, and the Murray Bros. were apparently searching for a spot for this second location for at least a few years, but more Caddyshack-themed restaurants is a concept I can definitely get behind – if only for the great pictures of the parking lot. Alright, that movie reference might be going a bit too deep.