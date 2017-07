Feeding Cows Seaweed Could Save the Planet

It’s no secret that herds of belching and, yes, farting and cows, sent out to pasture before becoming our burgers, are contributing to the decline of the ozone layer and speeding up climate change.

Last year, a group of researchers in Australia tried to find ways to save the planet from the cow flatulence menace, and found that feeding them seaweed along with their diet of primarily grass can reduce their methane emissions by 99 percent. Now, the Irish Farmers’ Association wants to put the study to the test.

Thomas Cooney, the association’s environmental chairman, urged scientists in the country to “to immediately investigate the potential for this research in an Irish agriculture context," according to a report from the Independent.