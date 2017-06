'Sea Pickles' May Sound Tasty, But You (Probably) Don't Want to Eat Them

Sea pickles are washing up on sea shores. (Say that three times fast.) That's right: pickle-looking creatures are being caught in fishermen's nets and washing up on beaches from Northern California up to southeast Alaska, according to news reports.

Of course, the sea pickles aren't really pickles. They're actually gelatinous organisms called pyrosomes, and unlike pickles that come in a jar, these aren't exactly edible.

Pyrosomes are shaped much like pickles—hence their food moniker—and are semi-translucent. (In fact, they are bioluminescent.) They're tough, slimy, and covered in bumps. According to NOAA Fisheries, "each pyrosome is made up of individual zooids—small, multicellular organisms—linked together in a tunic to form a tube-like colony that is closed on one end...they are filter feeders and use cilia to draw plankton into their mucous filter."