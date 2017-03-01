What SpaceX's Moon Tourists May Eat Onboard

A SpaceX spokesperson replied to emailed inquiries after the story was published, but declined to comment.

Interstellar rocket company SpaceX announced plans this week to send two private citizens on a trip into space and around the moon late next year. The voyage, which is being privately funded by the two individuals, will be aboard one of SpaceX’s new Dragon 2 capsules and will last about a week. Beyond the fact that these will be the first two people to travel beyond low-Earth orbit since 1972, the news does raise the question, what will these two travelers be eating along the way? Let’s investigate.

A hot, physics-defying cup of joe

For years, coffee was one of the most requested items by astronauts at the International Space Station. Luckily, SpaceX delivered a number of new microgravity “ISSpresso” coffee machines in 2014, which helped kickstart an interstellar coffee revolution. Since then, a specially designed space cup has also been introduced that accounts for the changes in zero-G fluid dynamics and provides astronauts with an experience they've long saught, the ability to drink hot liquids in space. As Popular Science explains, “Take a sip at the spout, where the fluids creep through a combination of microgravity and capillary forces, and the drink flows itself into your mouth. And when you position your nose right over the top of the cup, you’re able to smell what you drink.” With these new developments in place, next year’s SpaceX tourists will undoubtedly have coffee at their disposal.

A toast to science

Although alcohol has been long banned on the ISS for non-scientific use, there are plenty of previously reported cases of astronauts enjoying a drink or two in space. For example, Buzz Aldrin is rumored to have taken communion on the moon with wine from his hometown church and Russian cosmonauts' space suits are still equipped with special pockets to hold vodka. Even with NASA cracking down on intergalactic boozing, Earth-bound scientists have started experimenting with the possibility of brewing or distilling in space. If there was ever a time to toast, you would think a trip to the moon would be it.

Variety is truly the space of life

Astronaut food has long been the butt of many jokes, but these days NASA’s food offerings are both diverse and positively received by the astronauts themselves. Americans in space can now choose from a wide range of food, such as fruits, nuts, peanut butter, chicken, beef, seafood, candy, and brownies just to name a few. Sure, salt and pepper still come in liquid form, but that’s better than having a smattering of seasoning float into your face when you least expect it.

Dippin’ Dots will not be served

Contrary to their claim of being the “ice cream of the future,” Dippin’ Dots has never been launched into space as a treat for astronauts. Unlike the actual food sent to the ISS, Dippin’ Dots is flash frozen rather than being freeze dried, preventing it from safe transport. That said, with a reported price tag of over $175 million per person for the upcoming moon trip, the two passengers can feel free to request whatever ice cream they’d like.