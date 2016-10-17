- Where to Eat in Saint-Henri, Montreal's New Restaurant Row
- 5 Ways to Hack a Wine List
- 3 B&Bs to Stay at Now
- Brunch-Inspired Cocktails
- Rise of the Brewery Chef
- It's Eataly's World
- 3 Healthy Apps to Know Now
- 3 Persian Foods to Know Now
- 5 Lessons for Surviving Your 20s—and Eating Well Along the Way
- Why You Should Give Red Wine and Sushi a Try
3 Unconventional Vending Machines
- Where to Eat in Saint-Henri, Montreal's New Restaurant Row
- 5 Ways to Hack a Wine List
- 3 B&Bs to Stay at Now
- Brunch-Inspired Cocktails
- Rise of the Brewery Chef
- It's Eataly's World
- 3 Healthy Apps to Know Now
- 3 Persian Foods to Know Now
- 5 Lessons for Surviving Your 20s—and Eating Well Along the Way
- Why You Should Give Red Wine and Sushi a Try
From New York to San Francisco, the humble vending machine now delivers unlikely treats at the push of a button.
Baguettes
Get a loaf of warm, crusty bread in San Francisco 24/7 thanks to Le Bread Xpress. Baguettes are par-baked, then finished in the vending machine to order. lebreadxpress.com
Caviar
The couple behind Beverly Hills Caviar are bringing even more opulence to L.A.'s Century City mall with a machine stocked with everything from Ostera caviar ($200 for 4 oz.) to pearled spoons ($15 each). beverlyhillscaviar.com
Local Meats
In the upstate New York town of Accord, Applestone Meat sells fresh cuts and cured sausages made with humanely raised animals; just slide a credit card into the slot. applestonemeat.com