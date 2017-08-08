Impossible Burger’s Secret 'Bleeding' Ingredient Comes From Soybean Roots

Impossible Foods' meatless Impossible Burger is becoming increasingly popular across the United States, with almost 50 different American restaurants now serving it. However, the company is still seeking approval from the F.D.A. for their secret ingredient that provides all of the inherent “meatiness” that we crave.

According to the New York Times, the substance, known as soy leghemoglobin, is found naturally in the roots of soybean plants that the company grows in its laboratory. When soy leghemoglobin breaks down, it releases a protein known as heme, giving the meat substitute a meat-like texture and producing the burger's famous bloodless "bloodiness." It is also raising regulatory questions from the U.S government. While Impossible Foods claims they’ve tested the compound in extensive trials, the F.D.A. is concerned that “it has never been consumed by humans and may be an allergen,” according to documents obtained by the Times.

Of course, Impossible Foods can and will continue to sell their burgers without F.D.A. approval, even as they resubmit to the agency. “We respect the role the F.D.A. plays in ensuring the safety of our food supply, and we believe the public wants and deserves transparency and access to any information they need to decide for themselves whether any food they might eat is safe and wholesome,” says Rachel Konrad, a spokeswoman for Impossible Foods.

Founded in 2011 by a Stanford chemist, Impossible Foods has received more than $250 million in private funding and is served at such restaurants as David Chang's Momofuku Nishi, Chris Cosentino's Cockscomb and burger chains Umami Burger and Hopdoddy.

We'll have to wait to see the outcome as Impossible Foods continues their pursuit of F.D.A. approval and their coast-to-coast expansion. They've already got some stiff competition as Beyond Burgers hit grocery stores. In the meantime, here are some of our favorite recipes for making meat-free (and "blood"-free) burgers at home.