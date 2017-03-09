Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

The Government Is Working on an Official Definition of "Healthy"

Food & Wine: baby kale

© Jody Horton
By Max Bonem Posted March 09, 2017

Nuts, fruits and vegetables for the win!

The Food & Drug Administration is seeking an official definition for the word "healthy," specifically in relation to its use on food packaging. As Stat News reports, the FDA is hosting a public meeting today in Maryland with lobbyist groups, nutritionists and consumers to discuss the term.

brightcove-video:5306515819001

Related

Although the criteria for deciding which foods can be labeled healthy has changed over the years with new research and evolving food trends, the issue arrived at the forefront in 2015 when the FDA declared that KIND bars, makers of snackable bars and clusters, can't display the word on their packaging. After KIND responded with a formal request to use the term, explaining that it embodies the company’s culture and philosophy, the FDA relented. Ever since, the word itself has seemed destined for further investigation.

The FDA’s KIND decision came about at a time when labeling guidelines were struggling to keep pace with a changing food system and consumers’ increasing demand for transparency, two issues that have grown in prominence since that time. The FDA is also working to define "natural"—a word that currently has no legal meaning within the food industry, but is regularly used by products that range from iced tea to breakfast cereal. 

At the center of the "healthy" debate is determining what the word should stand for, not just today, but moving forward as well. As Lindsay Moyer, a senior nutritionist for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, put it, “We’d like to find a way to use the definition of ‘healthy’ to steer people toward less processed foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, whole grains, fish, and poultry.” It should be no surprise then that two of the most vocal proponents of this new perspective are the International Tree Nut Council Nutrition Research & Education Foundation and the Egg Nutrition Center, both of which are lobbying for a permanent definition and approval to label their products as such. 

At a time when an increasing percentage of the population is food and nutrition-conscious, the FDA seems to be playing a constant game of catch up. “What is considered healthy is constantly changing,” said Madeline Skitzki, who identified herself to Stat as a consumer. “It is impossible for the FDA’s definition of ‘healthy” to keep pace with changes in nutritional understanding.”

[H/T Stat News]

Previous
Why Tyrese Gibson Built a Benihana-Style Restaurant, Coffee Shop and Nightclub In His Backyard
Next
Here Are America's Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.