Scarlett Johansson's Lifelong Food Dream Realized

Scarlett Johansson may be a Tony Award-winning actress who has played hero to a generation of kids as the totally badass Natasha Romanoff in the Avengers series (and charmed plenty of adults through roles in Lost in Translation and Her). But just because you're an internationally-renowned star with a stellar career under your belt, it doesn't mean you don't still have *dreams*. Johansson fulfilled one of her long-held aspirations this week by—wait for it—opening a popcorn shop in Paris.

Yup, popcorn.

"It has been a dream of mine and my family for several years to bring our favorite American snack to our favorite European city," Johansson said in a statement released to the Guardian. "I am so excited to introduce Yummy Pop, a labor of love and epicurean enthusiasm. My hope is for Yummy Pop to become a Parisian snacking staple and a symbol of friendship between my two most beloved cities, Paris and New York."

Johansson's popcorn shop Yummy Pop opened its doors over the weekend at 35 bis rue du Roi de Sicile, in the heart of the city's fashionable Marais district. The flavors, created in collaboration with New York-based Chef Will Horowitz, include both savory and sweet seasonal options—Vermont cheddar, truffle Parmesan, caramel, chocolate strawberry, and strawberry cream are all currently on the menu.

According to reports, Johansson's personal favorite flavor is truffle Parmesan sage. Her husband prefers cheddar, and their daughter, Rose, has a sweet tooth—her fave is the maple popcorn.

Here's a peek at opening day—and the crowds of fans popping by to indulge.