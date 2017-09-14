Sugarfina Hello Kitty Gummies Are Apple Pie and Strawberry Flavored [Video]

Sugarfina is known for making candy adorable and stylish: The company makes rosé flavored roses, yellow pineapples, sugar coated lips, even pink flamingos. But with their new collaboration with Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty, they’ve really outdone themselves. On September 18, they’ll be releasing a new line of Sanrio gummies, named Sanrio Loves Sugarfina, featuring Hello Kitty herself, of course, along with her friends, Badtz-Maru, Chococat, Keroppi the frog, who lives on Donut Pond, My Melody the rabbit, and Gudetama the lazy egg.

Hello Kitty’s gummies will come in “Mama’s Apple Pie” (her favorite food) and “Strawberry Bow,” (in honor of her signature red bow) flavors. Keroppi will get neon green jelly beans in his honor, Gudetama will have egg-shaped gummies of course, Badtz-Maru will have “mischevious” chocolate pops, while My Melody will have sweet chocolate pearls, and Chococat will have his own sea salt caramels. Each “small candy cube,” embossed with the character’s face, will retail for $8, or you can buy both Hello Kitty flavors for $20. A “candy bento box,” will get you any three flavors from the collection for $30.

No doubt the collaboration will draw in fans of this extreme brand of Japanese cuteness—known as kawaii: In February, Hong Kong opened a Hello Kitty grocery store that sold sushi, pastries, home décor, and even individually wrapped apples, until it closed in May. And Hello Kitty isn’t just for kids: The character lends its name to a wine, a food truck, and even a dim sum restaurant. People don’t just want to decorate their homes with all things Sanrio—they want the characters to appear on their plates, too. Gives new meaning to the phrase “she’s cute enough to eat” (and technically, Hello Kitty is a human girl, not a cat).

The collaboration is available online and in stores on September 18, and the first 25 people who line up at Sugarfina boutiques will get a free Sanrio candy cube of their choice.