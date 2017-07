San Francisco Bans Chocolate Milk in Schools

Last week, San Francisco banned chocolate milk from their public schools—the last frontier in an effort to purge sugary foods from cafeterias and vending machines. The ban will go into effect this fall at elementary and middle schools.

According to a report from the SF Chronicle, the ban removes 35 to 40 calories from student’s daily meals, but banning chocolate milk doesn’t always lead to a healthier student body: Los Angeles stopped serving chocolate milk in schools in 2011, but has recently reversed the decision, citing the fact kids might be more likely to drink milk if a flavored option is available. San Francisco, on the other hand, is still pursuing cutting down on kids’ sugar intake, and hope their students will simply adapt to the ban by drinking more regular milk.

The decision comes in the wake of recent promises from the Trump administration to roll back school lunch standards, some of which were introduced by former first lady Michelle Obama’s healthy eating initiatives. Many schools have complained that food kids want to eat that are also both high in whole grains and low in sodium are difficult to make, according to U.S. News.