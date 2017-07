Samuel Adams Adds 'Brewership' Prize to Its Homebrew Contest

Good news for amateur homebrewers who are passionate about beer but need a little guidance: The Samuel Adams LongShot American Homebrew Contest, which has been taking place for 21 years, will offer a new perk to the winner of the contest: the chance to become a professional brewer.

This year, Sam Adams will reward the brewer with the most potential the chance to work with the company's brewing team. The crash course in professional beer brewing – called a “Brewership” – will give the winner a chance to work in the nano brewery, 10 barrel brewhouse and barrel room, and give him or her an insider’s view on “running a brewery, ingredient sourcing, quality assurance testing, and packaging,” according to a statement from the company.

The Brewership also includes the opportunity to release a collaboration with Sam Adams, to be made available at their Boston brewery and in the winner’s hometown. Additionally, the winner and two runners-up will attend the Great American Beer Festival and receive a scholarship at the Seibel Institute of Technology, where they can continue their beer brewing education.