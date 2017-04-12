Search form
Sam's Club Will Deliver Their Legendary Samples to Your Door

Food & Wine: Sam's Club Sampler Bag

Courtesy of Sam's Club
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 12, 2017

You never have to leave the house again.

Lazy snackers are in for a treat: Sam’s Club is now offering their infamous samples—usually only available as you’re perusing their aisles in person—through the mail.

Related

Until the end of month, the wholesale grocer is offering a “Taste & Tips Sampler Bag," complimentary with any online purchase. To sweeten the deal, the samples will be delivered in a reusable Easter-themed tote. The bag contains a coupon for a free hot dog from the Sam's Club Café, a Road Crew Crunch, Honest Kids Fruit Drinks, Perrier sparkling water, Santa Barbara Bars, Pretzel Crisps, and goodnessknows snack squares.

Sure, it’s not a spicy mini-sausage on a toothpick, but as far as mail order snacks go, it’s nothing to scoff at either.

Sam’s Club warned that the bags are only available while supplies last, and they weren't kidding: Although the program only began two days ago, the bags are already out of stock online. But there's hope for everyone that missed out on this round of samples.

“This spring sampler is the latest example of how we are always looking to increase the value of membership at Sam’s Club,” Tara Raddohl, the senior director, corporate communications at the retailer, said. “We’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our members on this exciting new program and will confirm its continuation based on that response.”

That means that if the e-samples prove popular—which it seems to have—Sam’s Club may continue to offer the packages, hopefully with a new theme every month.

No word on yet on whether or not Costco also be capitalizing on the deliverable-snack bandwagon, but let’s hope they catch on quickly.

