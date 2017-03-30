Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Salt BAE Has Descended on New York City

Food & Wine: salt bae

© Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images
By Joey Skladany Posted March 30, 2017

Are you ready America?

If there are a few snowy NYC sidewalks that still need to be salted, Salt BAE is in town to offer a helping (and elegantly poised) hand.

Related

brightcove-video:5280112464001

Turkish butcher turned internet sensation Nusret Gökçe has been spotted in Manhattan posing with tourists and locals as he takes in the sights, sounds and unfortunate smells of the big city. (Vegans, the oblivious or those who simply need a refresher on the wonder that is Salt BAE, have a look at the chopping and seasoning sensation in the viral clip, which has already garnered over 13 million views, below.):  

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO9dI9ujWNI

Ottoman steak 🔪

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

 

According to the NY Post, the flamboyant restaurateur was rocking his signature mustache, dark sunglasses and shoulder-length hair in "Times Square, near St. Patrick’s Cathedral, around Central Park and on the streets of the Upper West Side." A few lucky Instagrammers also grabbed a coveted photo with the red turtleneck and black blazer clad chef in Madison Square Park. (We wonder if he stopped by to stand in line at Shake Shack.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSOyCrTFXxn/?taken-by=johnkyan

Salt Bae Sighting

A post shared by johnkyan (@johnkyan) on

 

Since a Midtown-based Salt Bae restaurant had been confirmed in January, we can only assume that Gökçe is in town to conduct business as usual. He's the owner of seven steakhouses and burger establishments in Turkey and Dubai, but this will be Gökçe's first location in the US with a rumored address of 60 W. 53rd Street (China Grill's current residence). 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSPEGHrAsZO/?taken-by=it_paize2b_mb

 

But what we'd really like to know is what the suave meat seasoner does during his free time in NYC. Purchase tickets to see Hamilton? Plan a trip to the Statue of Liberty? Accept the opportunity to salt the entire city's supply of freshly-butchered beef? How about noshing on a famous, salty street-side pretzel?

Maybe that’s just too obvious. 

Previous
Zoe Saldana's Hair Secret Is Hiding in Your Liquor Cabinet
Next
This Tool Promises To Help You Make the Perfectly-Iced Cake of Your Dreams
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.