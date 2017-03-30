Salt BAE Has Descended on New York City

If there are a few snowy NYC sidewalks that still need to be salted, Salt BAE is in town to offer a helping (and elegantly poised) hand.

Turkish butcher turned internet sensation Nusret Gökçe has been spotted in Manhattan posing with tourists and locals as he takes in the sights, sounds and unfortunate smells of the big city. (Vegans, the oblivious or those who simply need a refresher on the wonder that is Salt BAE, have a look at the chopping and seasoning sensation in the viral clip, which has already garnered over 13 million views, below.):

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO9dI9ujWNI Ottoman steak 🔪 A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

According to the NY Post, the flamboyant restaurateur was rocking his signature mustache, dark sunglasses and shoulder-length hair in "Times Square, near St. Patrick’s Cathedral, around Central Park and on the streets of the Upper West Side." A few lucky Instagrammers also grabbed a coveted photo with the red turtleneck and black blazer clad chef in Madison Square Park. (We wonder if he stopped by to stand in line at Shake Shack.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSOyCrTFXxn/?taken-by=johnkyan Salt Bae Sighting A post shared by johnkyan (@johnkyan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Since a Midtown-based Salt Bae restaurant had been confirmed in January, we can only assume that Gökçe is in town to conduct business as usual. He's the owner of seven steakhouses and burger establishments in Turkey and Dubai, but this will be Gökçe's first location in the US with a rumored address of 60 W. 53rd Street (China Grill's current residence).

But what we'd really like to know is what the suave meat seasoner does during his free time in NYC. Purchase tickets to see Hamilton? Plan a trip to the Statue of Liberty? Accept the opportunity to salt the entire city's supply of freshly-butchered beef? How about noshing on a famous, salty street-side pretzel?

Maybe that’s just too obvious.