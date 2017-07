'Salmon Sushi’ Is the Hair Color of the Summer

And now, there’s a new food-inspired hair craze sweeping the nation. Or, well, sweeping Instagram, at least. It’s called “salmon sushi hair,” and while we wish we were making this up, there’s hashtag data and photo evidence to prove it. There’s even a semi-official report from Allure.

“The major differences between salmon sushi hair and the food-themed rainbow hair trends that have come before it is the color combo and application,” Allure’s Devon Ableman explains of the new phenomenon. “Starburst hair is more about brushing on pink, orange, and yellow dyes with a melting, ombre-like technique. Pink champagne hair, on the other hand, lacks the addition of yellow dye to the mix. As for tangerine hair, it doesn't have enough pink tones in it.” There was even a craze for a hot second that saw people dying their hair to look like macarons.