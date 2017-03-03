This Guy Bought the World’s Saddest Bag of Chips

It’s an all-too-familiar nightmare for the serious snackers among us.

For the devoted snackers out there, there’s no feeling more universal (or soul-crushing) than Chip Bag Disappointment. Each time we pop open a new bag of Doritos or Lays, we’re left to wonder: What monster decided that this was an acceptable ratio of air to chip? Was it bad karma that landed us with this sad, sorry smattering? And most importantly: Is the bag even half-full, or is it half-empty?

(Never mind that the “air” in question is actually nitrogen, which is miraculously helpful in keeping the chips from going stale.)

But no matter how bad you think you’ve had it, it looks like one man just one-upped our collective struggle in a big way. Luckily for us, his hair-raising snacking ordeal was caught on camera and posted to Facebook by user Helen Abbott.

It’s an all-too-relatable watch: A man stands in front of the camera with — you guessed it — a bag of chips.

“Got some high-quality crisps here from Waitrose,” he says, shaking the sealed bag, which produces a lonely, tell-tale sound.

Sure enough: “Wow,” the man comments woefully as he opens the bag, turns it over, and catches its contents of (1) chip in his palm. “See that?”

https://www.facebook.com/100009147188691/videos/vb.100009147188691/1761937614121128/?type=2&theater Think Waitrose are getting a bit tight 😳 Posted by Helen Abbott on Wednesday, March 1, 2017

One chip. ONE CHIP.

The chip’s upscale manufacturer, Waitrose, told Mashable they’re "baffled” and “sorry for the disappointment.” Additionally, they’ll be “looking into what happened to the crisp's friends,” and they’ll do their very best to “make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Well, we’re sure the man in the video can’t help but appreciate that level of concern. As for the rest of us, we’ll be savoring every bite of our own half-full chip bags a little bit more today...knowing that somewhere, somehow, someone has it worse.