Run The Jewels Paired with ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Works Better Than You Might Expect

People of a certain age (and with a certain access to mind-altering drugs) have probably done this before: Watched the film The Wizard of Oz while listening to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. Though the idea that the British band did this on purpose is absolute rubbish, synching the two pieces together isn’t without its charms. And it sparked an odd movement: the search for music and video that unintentionally sync up to each other.

Well, Twitter user Anthony Troli has tossed a coincidental sync-up he found into the cannon of strange audio/visual mashups – and boy, does it end 2017 on a bizarre note. “I discovered that @runjewels syncs up perfectly with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to make something truly beautiful,” Troli tweeted. And then he provided the 58-second video clip to prove it. (Warning: You’re about to listen to Run the Jewels which, depending on where you work, might not be suitable for work. Headphones.)

I discovered that @runjewels syncs up perfectly with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to make something truly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/LYAOSUUDLz — Anthony Troli (@AnthonyTroli) December 15, 2017

Admittedly, though the video and music aren’t mind-blowingly matched, you could certainly find worse music to try to line up with the Guy Fieri show. Meanwhile, Troli suggests that this isn’t an isolated incident. “I’m not exaggerating when I say this works with every RTJ song and DDD episode,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “Trust me. I’ve done it.”

Of course, saying any Run the Jewels song (the rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike have now released three albums worth of hot fire) pairs with any Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives episode (believe it or not, Food Network has aired over 250 episodes of the show) kind of ruins a bit of the fun—imagining the hip-hop group tweaking the song in the studio to make sure everything lines up exactly with Guy Fieri biting into a chili dog.

That said, a couple lines in the song “Legend Has It” that Troli used for his video are a bit remarkable in how prescient they are. Specifically, in the first verse, Killer Mike raps, “We did a tablet of acid today; lit joints with the matches and ashes away.” Yeah, that will help pretty much anything line up with anything.