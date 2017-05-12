Search form
Rumor Has it Chicken Tenders Are Coming to Shake Shack

Food & Wine: Shake shack chicken tenders

 JIM WATSON / Staff / Getty Images 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 12, 2017

They're not yet on the menu.

Next week, New York’s wildly popular fast food chain Shake Shack – known for their juicy, melt-in-your-mouth burgers, will release their very own cookbook. Inside those hotly anticipated pages lies a teaser for a menu item that could be coming to a Shack near you: chicken tenders.

brightcove-video:4000597567001

On page 161 of the cookbook, under the section titled “The Taste of Things to Come,” – which lets readers in how new menu items are developed – there’s a photo of some seriously mouthwatering “chicken bites,” along with a recipe farther along in the book.

Related

If you love their chicken sandwiches, you’re in luck: According to the recipe, the tenders are made in the same way as that sandwich, but the chicken breast is cut into smaller, bit size, pieces.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9MjYKAMcY/

omfg shake shack teases chicken TENDERS in new COOKBOOK 🐓🍗🦅 #eater #eaterny

A post shared by Ryan Sutton (@thebaddeal) on

Although the text acknowledge that, “Chicken tenders are universally applauded,” it also tells readers that "they’re not at all Shacks yet” – meaning even though you can try their recipe for yourself at home, you can’t get the real thing at your local Shack – at least not yet.

Eater reached out to find out if the tenders are available at any location of the chain in case you were thinking about tracking them down for a taste, but – contrary to what the book says – they aren’t available anywhere yet. He did give us fast food devotees a glimmer of hope though, writing “You never know what’ll happen down the line!”

