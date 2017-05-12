- Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Goop Pop-Up Shop Opens Today
- James Comey's 9-Year-Old Neighbor Baked Him Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Why Skipping Coffee Gives You a Headache, According to Science
- You Can Get Free Peet's Coffee This Afternoon—Here's How
- Sorry to Ruin Your Day, But This Woman Found a Sea Monster Thing in Her Coconut Water
- Here Is What's Actually Inside Velveeta and Kraft Singles
- This is How Companies Are Combating Food Waste
- KFC Is Offering Chicken-Flavored Chocolate Truffles for Mother's Day
- This Gross-Sounding Powder Might Be in Your Doritos
- The One Thing Hasan Minhaj Will Never Eat, No Matter What
Rumor Has it Chicken Tenders Are Coming to Shake Shack
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Goop Pop-Up Shop Opens Today
- James Comey's 9-Year-Old Neighbor Baked Him Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Why Skipping Coffee Gives You a Headache, According to Science
- You Can Get Free Peet's Coffee This Afternoon—Here's How
- Sorry to Ruin Your Day, But This Woman Found a Sea Monster Thing in Her Coconut Water
- Here Is What's Actually Inside Velveeta and Kraft Singles
- This is How Companies Are Combating Food Waste
- KFC Is Offering Chicken-Flavored Chocolate Truffles for Mother's Day
- This Gross-Sounding Powder Might Be in Your Doritos
- The One Thing Hasan Minhaj Will Never Eat, No Matter What
They're not yet on the menu.
Next week, New York’s wildly popular fast food chain Shake Shack – known for their juicy, melt-in-your-mouth burgers, will release their very own cookbook. Inside those hotly anticipated pages lies a teaser for a menu item that could be coming to a Shack near you: chicken tenders.
On page 161 of the cookbook, under the section titled “The Taste of Things to Come,” – which lets readers in how new menu items are developed – there’s a photo of some seriously mouthwatering “chicken bites,” along with a recipe farther along in the book.
If you love their chicken sandwiches, you’re in luck: According to the recipe, the tenders are made in the same way as that sandwich, but the chicken breast is cut into smaller, bit size, pieces.
Although the text acknowledge that, “Chicken tenders are universally applauded,” it also tells readers that "they’re not at all Shacks yet” – meaning even though you can try their recipe for yourself at home, you can’t get the real thing at your local Shack – at least not yet.
Eater reached out to find out if the tenders are available at any location of the chain in case you were thinking about tracking them down for a taste, but – contrary to what the book says – they aren’t available anywhere yet. He did give us fast food devotees a glimmer of hope though, writing “You never know what’ll happen down the line!”