Rosé Jelly Is Here So You Can Finally Make PB&J for Grown-Ups

Rosé jelly: It's here, and at first it might seem like just another gimmicky food product designed to entice Instagram-happy consumers into buying something they really don't need. But the whole thing actually makes a lot of sense. Think about it. Jelly: It's made from grapes. Wine: It's *also* made from grapes. Truthfully, we're just not sure why no one thought of this combo sooner.

Anyway, this isn't just about rosé, which does make it feel a little less trend-driven: Drunk Jelly, the parent company behind the fun product, has created a whopping seven non-alcoholic, wine-infused jelly flavors. According to Cosmopolitan, founder Marty Millman got the idea to create the fun product while picnicking with her boyfriend and enjoying a charcuterie board. Now, Rosé, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay jellies are all for sale over on Drunk Jelly's Etsy shop, with prices starting at $6 (though you could also splurge on a seven-pack for $55). You can also create your own pack of 3 or 4 jellies.

"Made from our favorite sweet Rosé wine, this jelly has flavors of cherry, watermelon and a hint of lime," reads the description on the rosé jelly product page. "Have your Rosé all day without being totally basic. We pair ours with everything."

The Merlot, meanwhile, is "made from a deep Merlot red wine" and features "flavors of cherry, boysenberry, plum, and chocolate with a mocha finish," and there's a Moscato with "fruity flavors of peach and apricots with hints of citrus."

The Studio City, California-based brand recommends pairing the jelly with "your favorite breads, meats, crackers and cheeses," spreading it on toast, or even substituting it for hot fudge on an ice cream sundae. It's true: The only thing better than wine-infused anything is wine-infused anything with ice cream. If you can't get your hands on the jelly anytime soon, this recipe might help tide you over.