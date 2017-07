Rosé Jelly Is Here So You Can Finally Make PB&J for Grown-Ups

Rosé jelly: It's here, and at first it might seem like just another gimmicky food product designed to entice Instagram-happy consumers into buying something they really don't need. But the whole thing actually makes a lot of sense. Think about it. Jelly: It's made from grapes. Wine: It's *also* made from grapes. Truthfully, we're just not sure why no one thought of this combo sooner.

Anyway, this isn't just about rosé, which does make it feel a little less trend-driven: Drunk Jelly, the parent company behind the fun product, has created a whopping seven non-alcoholic, wine-infused jelly flavors. According to Cosmopolitan, founder Marty Millman got the idea to create the fun product while picnicking with her boyfriend and enjoying a charcuterie board. Now, Rosé, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay jellies are all for sale over on Drunk Jelly's Etsy shop, with prices starting at $6 (though you could also splurge on a seven-pack for $55). You can also create your own pack of 3 or 4 jellies.

"Made from our favorite sweet Rosé wine, this jelly has flavors of cherry, watermelon and a hint of lime," reads the description on the rosé jelly product page. "Have your Rosé all day without being totally basic. We pair ours with everything."