Rosé Ice Cream Could Very Well Be the Ultimate Summer Treat

Simply drinking rosé is so yesterday. These days, you can pour it into a blender, add some ice, and make a frosé. Or you can enjoy it in a gummy bear form. And now you can eat it with a spoon. Behold, perhaps the greatest rosé variation we have yet to encounter: rosé ice cream.

The delectable summer treat, called Sonoma Rosé, comes from the great minds over at California’s Smitten Ice Cream, using Scribe Winery’s Una Lou Rosé, part of their line of four-pack canned wines. Una Lou Rosé, made from Pinot Noir grapes, has flavors of grapefruit, strawberry, and salt, according to the company's own description.

Pastry chef Emily Luchetti, of Big Night Restaurant Group, collaborated with Smitten Ice Cream to create the boozy dessert.