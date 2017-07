Rome Bans Drinking On Public Streets in the Evening

Rome is getting stricter about when and where people can drink in public. This week, the mayor of the city banned drinking from glass containers on public streets after 10 p.m. After midnight, drinking on the street is banned entirely, regardless of the container. The sale of alcohol is forbidden after 2 am. Anyone who is caught violating the new law may face a fine of €150 (around $200).

"We don't want the Roman summer evenings to be ruined by episodes linked to excessive consumption of alcohol," Mayor Virginia Riggi said in a statement.

The order will be in place now thorugh the end of October – the busiest tourist season – during which time Raggi urges locals and tourists to “enjoy themselves with a sense of responsibility.”