Drink This Beer and You'll Help Send Future Brewers to College

Whitney Houston famously sang she believed the children are our future, and to teach them well to let them lead the way. But if you're a little tuckered out after a hard day at the office and would rather kick back with a cold beer, that act of relaxation can also help teach the next generation the skills to achieve their dreams… as long as those dreams are brewing craft beer.

Newport, Oregon-based Rogue Ales & Spirits has released a Hot Tub Scholarship Lager just in time for Summer Break drinking that is aimed at funding a scholarship for students enrolled in Oregon State University's Fermentation Sciences program. Ten percent of the lager sales will be put into the Jack Joyce Scholarship program, named after Rogue's departed founder, which was begun in 2014 and has since awarded over $185,000 to fifteen recipients.

Courtesy of Rogue Ales & Spirits

It was one of those lucky students that gave the scholarship beer its name. After disclosing that he had used the most of the money to help pay for books, tuition and loans, he admitted to putting the remainder of the funds into another worthwhile investment: a hot tub. While most benefactors would be displeased to hear their generous gifts were spent on such an item, it turns out Jack Joyce was a hot tub enthusiast himself. The student's candor and common affinity for taking a dip were well-received and thus Hot Tub Scholarship Lager was born.

Here's a short video about Lorena Lamos who received a $20,000 scholarship in 2016:

The crisp and caramel-noted German-style Helles lager will be available through the end of September in six packs of 12 ounce cans wherever Rogue is sold and at their pub locations. Use the company's beer finder to seek it out, and if you or the future brew master in your life is interested in applying for the Jack Joyce scholarship, the details of the program can be found here.