Roger Federer Declares His Longtime 'Invisible Supporter' Is...Pasta?

Ozzy Osbourne was a spokesperson for "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter." And Brad Pitt once lent his chiseled face to women's fragrance Chanel No 5.

Now, it's time for tennis star Roger Federer to join the club of "peculiar celebrity endorsements"—though truthfully, while his latest is a bit incongruous, it's no Bob Dylan in a Victoria's Secret commercial.

Barilla announced yesterday that it had "reached a long-term agreement" with Roger Federer. He'll promote their line of pastas and sauces all over the world, whenever and wherever he plays tennis.

Federer's success on the court makes him an obvious choice for any brand looking for star power: He's a legendary player who holds the record for number of weeks as the world’s No. 1 tennis player (302) and the record for most Grand Slam titles (18) among dozens of other achievements, and he even has a few Olympic medals to his name (2). But it sounds like Barilla was an obvious choice for him, too...at least according to a Facebook post he published on Thursday.

"It has always been there for me, but I've never told you," he said cryptically in the paid Facebook post. "Now it's time to unveil my invisible supporter since the beginning: PASTA! Grazie Barilla ! #FedererLovesPasta #BarillaLovesFederer #tbt."

Well, it's true: We all love pasta. The sentiment behind the post may be just as much genuine as it is, you know, completely money-fueled.

"For years it has been my dream that Roger could join Barilla in the fascinating mission of helping people eat better, in favor of their health and the sustainability of the Planet," Barilla's Vice Chairman, Luca Barilla, added in a press release on the company's website. "Now this dream has come true."

“Barilla pasta and sauces provide the energy that I need to succeed on the tennis court and enjoy my family’s favorite activities," Federer added, as quoted in the release. "Pasta has been part of my daily diet for so many years that this partnership is a natural. I am excited to be joining forces with Barilla. They are the best in the business."

