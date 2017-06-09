This Robotic Beer Cooler Will Quite Literally Follow You Around

If you’re still looking for a weekend project, look no further. This one is sure to pay off in a big way—and leave you a little buzzed, too.

It’s the brainchild of the two engineers behind Hacker House, who often share how-to videos on all things tech- and robotics-related, and it’s essentially a robot-slash-cooler that can literally, actually follow you around.

Yup, that means no more heavy lifting at your next barbecue, tailgate, or summer picnic. And get this: You won’t even have to lift the lid of the cooler when you want to reach in and grab a beer. That’s automated, too.

The device isn’t for sale, though—at least not yet. Luckily, the gracious engineers over at Hacker House decided not to keep the genius invention to themselves, and instead went ahead and created one of their signature how-to videos explaining the step by step process to build it.

Brilliance. So, how does all this come together, you ask?

Basically, it’s nothing more than a regular beer cooler (with the addition of a lid that opens by itself, of course), but it sits on top of a small motorized platform powered by an Arduino. You simply connect your smartphone to the whole contraption using Bluetooth, allowing the robot to “walk” alongside you by tracking your location.

And while that does, admittedly, sound incredibly complicated (we were skeptical, too), the video makes it seem like maybe it’s not as difficult to build as you’d initially think. After all, part of it—the cooler—is already built for you.

It’s also a double-duty DIY, which is pretty awesome. Since life isn’t always a picnic, you can simply remove the cooler and use the underlying platform to hold and transport pretty much anything. Just think of the possibilities for unwieldy luggage, hefty shopping bags, and more.

With a little elbow grease and several hours of free time, we all might enjoy the follow-me-wherever cooler. Just don’t forget to pack a picnic to go along with it.