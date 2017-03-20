Rita's Is Giving Away Free Italian Ice to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

And that's not the only giveaway being offered today.

If you’re lucky enough to live within walking distance of one of the 600 national Rita’s locations, well...don’t walk. Run.

It’s Rita’s Free Ice Day, which means the Pennsylvania-based frozen custard chain is giving away free Italian ice to celebrate the first day of spring (that’s today: Monday, March 20!). All Rita’s locations will offer the giveaway from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- but we suggest you hurry and get there before the inevitable crowd.

And this isn’t Rita’s first rodeo. It's actually the 25th year that the chain has been hosting the annual giveaway, and this year, it’s expected to give away more than one million Italian ices.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Rita’s is also hosting a fun social media contest. If you take a photo of yourself on the first day of spring showing “your tongue, your excitement for Rita’s and everything in between” and upload it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag “#RitasFirstDayofSpring,” you could win free Italian ice for a year.

With 39 flavors offered, that’s a pretty sweet deal.

But that’s not the only giveaway going on today. After your free ice, grab a cone: Dairy Queen’s giving away free scoops all day in an effort to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. While no donation is required, you’ll be encouraged to give a few dollars to the hospital network, which provides 32 million treatments yearly to children across the United States and Canada.

With ice cream, Italian ice, and a good deed thrown in, what more could you ask for?