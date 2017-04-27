Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This Restaurant Will Serve You Mystery Exotic Meats

Food & Wine: Stuffed Dormouse restaurant menu

Barcroft Media / Contributor / Getty Images 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 27, 2017

Adventurous eaters only.

Meat lovers be advised: The Stuffed Dormouse in Carleon, Wales is offering customers practically a zoo of exotic animals on their menu.

Curious diners can try zebra, llama, horse, crocodile, ostrich, kangaroo, or wild boar (which they claim comes from local suppliers) steaks or skewers, as well pick their own dinner from the live lobster tank.

Related

In case that line-up didn’t catch your attention, here's one more wrinkle the restaurant has come up with: Roulette Skewers. Diners choose four meats and let the chef decide which meats he’ll deliver.

There’s one more option, called the King Skewer, for those of us with big appetites, that features samples of every single exotic meat on the menu.

Since you can go online before hand and check out which meats The Stuffed Dormouse offers, it’s not too much of a risk—or a mystery—so perhaps the biggest thrill will just be to guess which delicacies the chef chose for you.

One reviewer from Wales Online, who decided to try out the Roulette Skewer, reported that each type of meat tasted like steak but with “slightly different textures and tastes.”

Spoiler alert: The kangaroo turned out to be the stringiest and tasted similar to liver, while the llama was chewiest. Turns out, boar was the juiciest of the four on the skewer.

The restaurant offers some tamer options too, like bison, lamb, beef steak, and burgers, so don’t feel pressured to dive into the world of exotic meats if you’re planning on taking a visit soon.

Seems like a long trip to take for just a plain old steak though—unless of course that steak is made from a crocodile.

Previous
Escargot, To Go: Ludo Lefebvre Dishes on the New Petit Trois
Next
Marcela Valladolid's 5 Kitchen Essentials
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.