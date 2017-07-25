Restaurant Limits Parents to One Alcoholic Drink

A restaurant called Peddler’s Bar and Bistro in Clifton Park, New York has been enforcing an unusual—though seemingly sensible—policy: Parents who come to the restaurant with their kids will be cut off after one alcoholic drink.

So far, Peddler’s have found that it’s an easy policy to enforce, although one could imagine adults chafing against the restrictions. The restaurant’s bartender, Cheryl Faas, said that the policy is explained to any diners before they sit down for their meal, and that anyone who disagrees with the policy is asked to leave. Only the parent driving the family home is subject to the rule.

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving. I could never do that so and it’s a choice that you can avoid,” Melisa Gravelle, the general manager of the restaurant told ABC News.

Waitresses, ever the most beleaguered restaurant workers (besides perhaps the chefs), bare the brunt of the ire from customers who hoped they’d be able to enjoy a few drinks with dinner.

“They do get berated at the tables and some come back very upset but the managers go to the table and they explain,” said Gravelle.

Gravelle insists that her restaurant isn’t “picking on parents,” but merely trying to prevent accidents and unnecessary injury or worse on the roads. For most customers, the policy has been warmly welcomed as a new way to keep children and other drivers safe from accidents.

“When you think about the responsibility that a parent has to protect their children, I think it’s a great policy. I’m behind them 100 percent,” one Clifton Park resident named Barb Buckley told ABC News.

While a restaurant stepping in to help curb drunk driving might seem unconventional, the Peddler’s one-drink-for-driving-parents policy reinforces strategies that many establishments already use—bartenders are already allowed to cut off anyone they think has had too much to drink, and many bars post signs for cab companies in their bathrooms. Peddler’s policy signals another way that restaurants can help keep customers safe even after they've left the table.