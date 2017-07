Restaurant Limits Parents to One Alcoholic Drink

A restaurant called Peddler’s Bar and Bistro in Clifton Park, New York has been enforcing an unusual—though seemingly sensible—policy: Parents who come to the restaurant with their kids will be cut off after one alcoholic drink.

So far, Peddler’s have found that it’s an easy policy to enforce, although one could imagine adults chafing against the restrictions. The restaurant’s bartender, Cheryl Faas, said that the policy is explained to any diners before they sit down for their meal, and that anyone who disagrees with the policy is asked to leave. Only the parent driving the family home is subject to the rule.

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving. I could never do that so and it’s a choice that you can avoid,” Melisa Gravelle, the general manager of the restaurant told ABC News.