This Chain Has the Most Loyal Customers in America, According to Foursquare

Foursquare has uncovered which food and beverage chain has the most loyal customers in the United States, and the answer will probably not be surprising to you: It’s Starbucks.

The company used its The Loyalty Index—which tracks data from people who have been using the Foursquare app for more than a year—to determine the “measure of average annual visits per customer to each brand,” and the “number of visits within a year required for a user to be within the top 1% of users who visit a particular chain.” Translation: Foursquare determined the chains where its users repeatedly made visits, and as it turns out, people returned to Starbucks the most. The draw of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is very real.

Two other big-name chains, McDonald’s and Dunkin' Donuts made up the rest of the top three, but Taco Bell only came in at number nine (and improvement for the brand), while In-and-Out can be found at lowly number 14. You’ll find all your favorite fast food and fast casual chains on the list, from Chipotle (12th place) to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (33rd), but as Foursquare points out, just because a chain has a big name, and a national reach, behind it, doesn’t mean people want to keep coming back.

“Regional brands Whataburger and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf made the top 10 in both 2016 and 2017,” the company wrote in a statement.

The company also speculates that people are more likely to return to places where they can stop by in the morning.

“Chains that offer breakfast (Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Horton’s, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Panera and newcomer Taco Bell) tend to have higher loyalty,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell is moving up the rankings, meaning their marketing gimmicks might just be working—like adding booze and making a taco shell from fried egg—to draw customers back in.

Still, Starbucks has probably taken the top spot for a reason: Dependable coffee, locations everywhere, and the occasional mad craze for drinks like the Unicorn Frappuccino, make this the chain that no one can ever seem to get enough of.