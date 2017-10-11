You Can Eat Reptar Bars and Cereal From 'Rugrats'

Nickelodeon appears to be on a retro kick following the highly anticipated return of two of Nick's most beloved '90s animations, Hey Arnold! and Rocko's Modern Life in TV-movie form. It's now also feeding into its millennial audience's love for Rugrats with its latest candy tie-in, Reptar Bars.

The 90's nostalgia is real right now! Reptar bars are hitting stores this week at FYE! **WARNING: Reptar bars will turn your tongue green** Posted by FYE on Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Teaming up with FYE, Nick has brought to life the popular chocolate candy bar that was featured throughout the original run of the Rugrats series for a limited time. While in the show the candy bars were molded to look like the Rugrats' favorite fictional dinosaur—the Godzilla-like creature the kids idolize—these will simply be breakable squares made of milk chocolate with a green frosting interior that will turn your mouth green. The bars are currently hitting FYE stores nationwide this week.

But Rugrats fans have more than one way to eat like their favorite characters. FYE is also taking pre-orders for a Reptar Cereal on its website. Retailing for $12.99, the breakfast cereal promises "Monster Flavor in every bite!" The box features the cartoon dinosaur on the front, and some of the characters from Rugrats on the side, which, let's be honest, might be startling to Tommy, Chuckie, and Angelica, were they to see themselves on their favorite cereal. According to the packaging, the cereal itself appears to resemble Froot Loops, but no flavors are indicated from what we can see.

Courtesy of Trans World Entertainment

And finally, for the Reptar-obsessed (or, perhaps, just cereal-obsessed), FYE is also selling an exclusive Funko Pop! figurine of the green dino holding a bowl of his eponymous cereal. The big-headed, vinyl dolls are a popular collector's item and are selling for $14.99.

Clearly, if you're a nostalgia-filled Nicktoons fan or just have little rugrats of your own, it might be a good idea to head to FYE so that you can stock up on all things Reptar before they run out.