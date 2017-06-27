René Redzepi Unveils App That Will Teach You About Wild Food

The lauded chef behind Denmark’s Noma restaurant (and the recent Noma Mexico), René Redzepi unveiled a new app called Vild Mad at today's World's 50 Best Talks, a conference that also marked the World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ 15th anniversary.

Vild Mad, which means "wild food" in Danish, is part of a three-part initiative from chef's non-profit MAD (taken from the Danish word for food), to teach people how to forage for their own wild food, according to a report from Eater.

“Danish kids should learn to eat wild food, so that they get a better understanding and appreciation of the nature around them. This is the goal of Rene Redzepi and his non-profit organization MAD, which is launching its project VILD MAD today at a conference in Barcelona,” a statement about the app read.

Advertisement

Apparently, the app guides users through different landscapes, teaching them which foods are edible during different seasons, inviting them to “touch, to smell, to taste, to pick, to cook,” Redzepi said during his talk.

He’s been working on the app for four years, which MAD, "a nonprofit organization that brings together a global cooking community with a social conscience, a sense of curiosity, and an appetite for change," hopes will become a “tool for decoding the landscape and all its culinary potential."

Redzepi also developed a curriculum about wild food for Danish children, in his effort to get the whole world to start picking their own produce straight from the Earth as early as possible. For now, those lessons are only available in Denmark, but the app is available for download from iTunes in both English and Danish right now.

Lately, the Danish chef has become more philanthropically minded: He recently donated all the profits from his Noma pop-up in Tulum, Mexico to a charity called Maya Mundo Foundation, which works toward, “the sustainable social and economic development of Mayan communities in the Yucatan Peninsula.”

With the addition of this app to his impressive legacy, Redzepi is well on his way to becoming much more than just a chef; he’s becoming a socially conscious entrepreneur.