René Redzepi Unveils App That Will Teach You About Wild Food

The lauded chef behind Denmark’s Noma restaurant (and the recent Noma Mexico), René Redzepi unveiled a new app called Vild Mad at today's World's 50 Best Talks, a conference that also marked the World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ 15th anniversary.

Vild Mad, which means "wild food" in Danish, is part of a three-part initiative from chef's non-profit MAD (taken from the Danish word for food), to teach people how to forage for their own wild food, according to a report from Eater.

“Danish kids should learn to eat wild food, so that they get a better understanding and appreciation of the nature around them. This is the goal of Rene Redzepi and his non-profit organization MAD, which is launching its project VILD MAD today at a conference in Barcelona,” a statement about the app read.