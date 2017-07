Religious Leaders Are Taking Psychedelic Mushrooms for Science

People often describe using psychedelic mushrooms as a religious experience. The mind-altering states that the drug psilocybin, found within these fungi, can induce are known for opening up the proverbial “doors of perception” and changing the way users see the world. But what if you gave these mushrooms to people who have already had plenty of religious experiences – literal religious leaders across multiple disciplines? According to The Guardian, that’s exactly what’s happening in an ongoing study at Johns Hopkins University.

Since the DEA classifies psilocybin as a Schedule I drug, receiving government approval to study the naturally occurring compound is extremely difficult. However, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore has been at the forefront of this kind of research for years now. One of the university’s current studies might seem like one of its most daunting: Researchers set out to find a broad group of religious figures who would be willing to take two supervised but significant doses of psilocybin and discuss how the experiences influenced their mindsets. “With psilocybin these profound mystical experiences are quite common,” Dr William Richards, a Johns Hopkins psychologist involved with the study, told The Guardian. “It seemed like a no-brainer that they might be of interest, if not valuable, to clergy.”

In the end, the team behind the study was able to recruit Catholic, Orthodox and Presbyterian clergy, a Zen Buddhist and several rabbis. They were unable to find a Muslim imam or Hindu priest willing to participate, but “just about all the other bases are covered,” Richards continued.