Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Ree Drummond's New Children's Book Series Features Someone You Might Know

Food & Wine: ree drummond book

© Amazon
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 27, 2017

The red hair might give it away.

Ree Drummond, the Food Network's "Pioneer Woman," knows a thing or two about writing. After all, it was due to her enormous success in the blogging world that she landed her own television show on Food Network, a kitchenware collection at Walmart, and her very own magazine. Not to mention her general-store-slash restaurant, four cookbooks, and a series of children's books about the life of her dog.

Related

brightcove-video:5322720772001

Now, Drummond's getting back to her writer roots with a new children's book series. This one, which features a very familiar-looking redhead, is all about the transition from life in the city to life in the country, and it's aptly titled "Little Ree." 

The Ree we meet in the book goes on her fair share of farm adventures, getting to know her new surroundings, meeting farm animals, and even learning to dress the part.

https://www.facebook.com/thepioneerwoman/posts/10154657765737858

My new children's book "Little Ree" will be out next Tuesday! Here's a little sneak peek, along with a small handful of tour stops. It was so fun writing this book.

Posted by The Pioneer Woman - Ree Drummond on Friday, March 24, 2017

"Little Ree trades in her city days for a country way of life when she moves with her family to her grandparents’ ranch," the book's description reads. "She’s excited to ride horses, swim in the pond, and help Grandma cook for everyone. But on her first day, she finds that living on a ranch can be tough...Luckily, the end of the day brings a big family barbecue...and the happy discovery that being a country girl isn’t about the right pair of boots, it’s all about the right attitude."

Plus, there's a "special pancake recipe" at the end of the book — which means even parents have something to look forward to here.

Drummond will be making stops in North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee this week, with more states to be added to her tour next month. But we're not sure if she even needs to travel so much. The book's already a bestseller on Amazon, and it hasn't even been released yet. Grab your own copy here!

Previous
A 'Rogue One' Planet Was Named After a Starbucks Barista’s Error
Next
How to Fly to Europe for $99
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.