This Recently Caught Ghost Lobster is One in One Hundred Million

Food & Wine: albino lobster

Courtesy of Portland Press Herald / Getty Images
By Clara Olshansky Posted May 05, 2017

It's the rarest type of lobster in the world.

This ghost lobster is only slightly less cool than it sounds. It's not an ectoplasmatic lobster with unfinished business on this Earth haunting the depths of the sea, but ghost lobsters, a.k.a. albino lobsters, are still a one-in-a-hundred-million creature. (That means you're about ten times more likely to die in a plane crash than find an albino lobster.) The lobster was caught by Charlie O'Malley, a fisherman from Achill Island in Ireland's County Mayo.

brightcove-video:5109953173001

This lobster is a stark white, with a little bit of blue and orange coloring. In the past, other albino lobsters have been so totally without pigment that their shells were translucent. The albino lobster is rarer than the yellow lobster, rarer than the calico lobster, which looks kind of kind of like an orange and black marble, and even rarer than the orange and brown split lobster, which looks kind of like the Batman villain Two-Face, except instead of being half flesh and half burn tissue it's half orange and half brown.

Don't worry – nobody's eating rare ghost lobster for dinner. O'Malley donated the lobster to The Achill Experience, an aquarium and museum on Achill Island. Since lobsters live for decades, you can be sure that this ghost lobster will be haunting school trips for years to come. The CEO of the Achill experience said that the lobster is "at home already, but we haven't got a name for him yet." In fact, if you've got a good name for this little guy, you can suggest names by emailing aidan.lonergan@irishpost.co.uk.

