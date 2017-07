Ramen-Flavored Pringles, That's All You Need to Know

Pringles is no stranger to, well, strange flavors. There have been hot dog-flavored Pringles, dubbed Hot Diggity Dog Pringles. There have been Grilled Shrimp Pringles. There have been Blueberry & Hazelnut Pringles. Each fall, there are (usually) Pecan Pie and Salted Caramel Pringles. And now, there are ramen-flavored Pringles.

Yep, that's right: the potato chip maker has teamed up with Nissin—the maker of Cup Noodle and Top Ramen—to roll out Top Ramen Chicken Pringles.

"Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp," according to a press release distributed to Food & Wine. "The result? A crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl."