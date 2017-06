Ramen Beer is Brewed with Actual Ramen Noodles

Craving more ramen in the your beer? The folks over at the Texas-based Collective Brewing Project can help: They’ve created a beer inspired by Nissin Cup Noodles – the kind that you probably ate by the boatload in college – called Cup O’ Beer, as reported by Tasting Table.

According to their website, the Collective Brewing Project is Forth Worth’s “destination for funky and sour beer,” and this new concoction certainly fits into that category.

The brewery didn’t skimp on the ramen flavoring either: They brewed Cup O’ Beer with 55 pounds of noodles, perhaps to help people get a strong aroma of nostalgia along with their drinks.